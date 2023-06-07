Are we looking at the next big move in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is -9.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.89 and a high of $77.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $63.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.51% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.56, the stock is -3.91% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.00% off its SMA200. XEL registered -15.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.08%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11982 employees, a market worth around $35.21B and $15.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 17.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.72% and -18.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 551.00M, and float is at 546.12M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter Brett C,the company’sEVP, Group President Utilitie. SEC filings show that Carter Brett C sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $70.53 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8146.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that O’Connor Timothy John (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 15,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $69.59 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6498.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext.) disposed off 737 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $47905.0. The insider now directly holds 29,340 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -6.75% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -7.83% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -37.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.