AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -20.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is 17.41% and 31.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 22.94% off its SMA200. AVDX registered 17.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.20.

The stock witnessed a 34.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.88%, and is 15.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $332.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.81% and -8.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.90M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 3.14%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhite Joel. SEC filings show that Wilhite Joel sold 27,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Harris Matthew C (Director) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $9.15 per share for $9.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.14 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Praeger Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 24,835 shares at an average price of $8.82 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 9,947,842 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 49.19% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 31.28% higher over the same period.