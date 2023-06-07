BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is 219.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -9.70% and -15.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 7.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.29% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -59.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.28.

The stock witnessed a -21.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.81%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $317.81M and $160.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.69% and -68.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.55M, and float is at 24.88M with Short Float at 13.49%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 361,096 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102.69 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) sold a total of 749,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.42 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103.05 million shares of the BBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) disposed off 960,012 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $2.35 million. The insider now directly holds 103,797,960 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI).