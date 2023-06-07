Blackstone Inc. (BX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BX Stock Is Going Next

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 17.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $119.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $85.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -2.82% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.40, the stock is 4.05% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.43% off its SMA200. BX registered -27.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.68.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 4695 employees, a market worth around $104.18B and $4.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.68 and Fwd P/E is 14.58. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.86% and -27.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 746.07M, and float is at 700.29M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $544.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Porat Ruth (Director) bought a total of 282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $82.71 per share for $23317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31132.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Porat Ruth (Director) acquired 80 shares at an average price of $82.83 for $6625.0. The insider now directly holds 8,159 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).