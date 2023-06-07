Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BMY Stock Is Going Next

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is -8.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.07 and a high of $81.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $65.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.83% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -10.98% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.48, the stock is -1.23% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. BMY registered -12.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.71%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 34300 employees, a market worth around $135.51B and $45.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.10B, and float is at 2.10B with Short Float at 1.02%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VESSEY RUPERT,the company’sEVP & President, Research. SEC filings show that VESSEY RUPERT sold 50,385 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $67.06 per share for a total of $3.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47751.0 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Caforio Giovanni (Board Chair and CEO) sold a total of 240,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $74.65 per share for $17.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Powell Ann (EVP, Chief Human Resources) disposed off 11,183 shares at an average price of $74.69 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 23,043 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.34% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -27.88% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -11.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.