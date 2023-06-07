BSFC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Now

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) is -80.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSFC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -28.10% and -37.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -9.22% at the moment leaves the stock -84.80% off its SMA200. BSFC registered -94.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.86.

The stock witnessed a -31.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.34%, and is -28.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.80% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $3.72M and $9.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.54. Distance from 52-week low is -4.71% and -95.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-220.20%).

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -332.30% this year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.78M, and float is at 32.04M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Herian Nubar,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.44 per share for a total of $736.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40005.0 shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Herian Nubar (Director) bought a total of 1,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $8.28 per share for $12359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38333.0 shares of the BSFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Guzy Jeffrey J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $970.0. The insider now directly holds 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC).