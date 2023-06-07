CARR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Now

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 6.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $49.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.27% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.34% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.85, the stock is 3.70% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 3.99% off its SMA200. CARR registered 10.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.97.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.78%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $34.97B and $21.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.71. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.48% and -10.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.00M, and float is at 826.32M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Kevin J.,the company’sSenior VP & CLO. SEC filings show that O’Connor Kevin J. sold 21,049 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $41.13 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66083.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Villeneuve Nadia (Senior VP & CHRO) sold a total of 20,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $45.45 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48900.0 shares of the CARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Nelson Christopher John (President, HVAC) disposed off 213,353 shares at an average price of $45.30 for $9.67 million. The insider now directly holds 97,285 shares of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 0.78% up over the past 12 months.