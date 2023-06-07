Check out this: EVgo Inc. (EVGO) could be on the verge of a big rally

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is -6.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -317.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is -10.95% and -25.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing 5.30% at the moment leaves the stock -35.64% off its SMA200. EVGO registered -56.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.99.

The stock witnessed a -32.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.70%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has around 292 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $72.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.56% and -67.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.80%).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.71M, and float is at 68.45M with Short Float at 32.51%.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at EVgo Inc. (EVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoi Catherine,the company’sCEO and Director. SEC filings show that Zoi Catherine sold 60,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

EVgo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Shevorenkova Olga (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 31,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $3.96 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58820.0 shares of the EVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Steklac Ivo (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 20,399 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $81392.0. The insider now directly holds 83,395 shares of EVgo Inc. (EVGO).