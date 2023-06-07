Check out this: HP Inc. (HPQ) could be on the verge of a big rally

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 10.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $40.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $29.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $29.65, the stock is -1.52% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.55% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -25.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.88.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.19%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $28.13B and $56.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -26.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 991.00M, and float is at 969.36M with Short Float at 2.23%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS MARIE,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS MARIE sold 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34776.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that MYERS MARIE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $29.86 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38941.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, LORES ENRIQUE (President and CEO) disposed off 38,000 shares at an average price of $29.51 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 766,268 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 23.27% up over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -8.17% lower over the same period.