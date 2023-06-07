Check out this: Toast Inc. (TOST) could be on the verge of a big rally

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is 23.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $26.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $21.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.25, the stock is 7.51% and 18.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.16% off its SMA200. TOST registered 33.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$31.18.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.86%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $3.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.13% and -14.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 524.10M, and float is at 342.21M with Short Float at 5.50%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fredette Stephen,the company’sCo-President. SEC filings show that Fredette Stephen sold 5,392 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.28 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Fredette Stephen (Co-President) sold a total of 4,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $22.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.29 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Fredette Stephen (Co-President) disposed off 22,758 shares at an average price of $22.07 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,294,540 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).