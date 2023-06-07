Core & Main Inc. (CNM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is 45.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $27.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92%.

Currently trading at $28.11, the stock is 4.04% and 10.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. CNM registered 15.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.51%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.92% and 1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.47M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 6.52%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giles Jeffrey D,the company’sVP, Corporate Department. SEC filings show that Giles Jeffrey D sold 29,998 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $27.31 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8217.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Cowles Bradford A (President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $27.31 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14679.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Cowles Bradford A (President) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $27.04 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 14,679 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).