Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is -1.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.03 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42%.

Currently trading at $57.62, the stock is 2.65% and -1.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -5.89% off its SMA200. CTVA registered -7.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $39.45B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.81 and Fwd P/E is 16.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.17% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 712.90M, and float is at 709.80M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Magro Charles V.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $60.64 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Grimm Audreysold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $62.79 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7511.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is -38.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.