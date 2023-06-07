Datadog Inc. (DDOG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DDOG Stock Is Going Next

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 38.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.34 and a high of $120.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $100.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5%.

Currently trading at $101.85, the stock is 11.85% and 31.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 27.73% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -3.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.72k.

The stock witnessed a 33.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.13%, and is 8.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $31.53B and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.46. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.04% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.29M, and float is at 263.53M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Le-Quoc Alexis,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $102.09 per share for a total of $7.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that De Madre Armelle (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $100.13 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Walters Sean Michael (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 1,111 shares at an average price of $110.29 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 192,653 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).