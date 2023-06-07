DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 45.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.37 and a high of $87.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $69.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84%.

Currently trading at $71.19, the stock is 6.88% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 24.18% off its SMA200. DASH registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.54.

The stock witnessed a 13.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.40%, and is 9.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $27.54B and $7.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.10% and -18.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.40M, and float is at 357.94M with Short Float at 5.12%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 142 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERESMAN STANLEY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MERESMAN STANLEY J sold 3,846 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $65.36 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3557.0 shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Adarkar Prabir (President and COO) sold a total of 19,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $66.86 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Inukonda Ravi (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,563 shares at an average price of $66.82 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 494,118 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).