Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Is Up 10.29% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is 10.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $13.72, the stock is 7.51% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 2.52% off its SMA200. ENVX registered 7.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $287.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.34%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.08% and -47.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.63M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 22.52%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Talluri Rajendra K,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $50475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that ATKINS BETSY S (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $12.36 per share for $61800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 102,599 shares at an average price of $11.57 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 900,000 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).