Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) up 7.75% since start of the year

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 7.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.90 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $25.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is 0.85% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. EPD registered -7.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.43.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $55.93B and $57.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.49% and -9.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.86%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEAGUE AJ,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TEAGUE AJ bought 11,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $25.15 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $25.15 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70731.0 shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, BARTH CARIN MARCY (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.99 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 75,776 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 8.16% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is -19.09% lower over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 14.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.