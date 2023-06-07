EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is -12.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.14 and a high of $147.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $111.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $112.81, the stock is 1.34% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.29% off its SMA200. EOG registered -17.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.11.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2850 employees, a market worth around $63.76B and $27.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.55% and -23.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.00M, and float is at 581.97M with Short Float at 1.37%.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helms Lloyd W Jr,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 7,677 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $116.15 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Kerr Michael T. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $130.49 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Helms Lloyd W Jr (President & COO) disposed off 5,455 shares at an average price of $141.68 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 151,917 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading -21.03% down over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is -33.01% lower over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -15.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.