Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.89 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.44% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.16% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.04, the stock is 6.49% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -8.60% off its SMA200. EQH registered -11.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $12.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 4.03. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.96% and -21.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 461.60% this year.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 361.90M, and float is at 354.48M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matus Kristi Ann,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Matus Kristi Ann sold 19,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $23.34 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Eckert William James IV (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $25.38 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27062.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Raju Robin M (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,096 shares at an average price of $23.78 for $49836.0. The insider now directly holds 96,226 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).