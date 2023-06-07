Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 44.03% Change This Year

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is 44.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -93.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is 50.22% and 72.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.38 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 36.45% off its SMA200. ETRN registered 17.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.70.

The stock witnessed a 88.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.57%, and is 17.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.73. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.78% and -2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.71M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY VICKY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $12420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Oliver Kirk R (Sr VP & CFO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.46 per share for $49140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39118.0 shares of the ETRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Moore Stephen M (Sr VP & General Counsel) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $5.86 for $49810.0. The insider now directly holds 188,916 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN).