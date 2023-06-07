FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) is -57.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOTE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is 26.47% and 31.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 14.53% at the moment leaves the stock -41.00% off its SMA200. NOTE registered -73.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.31.

The stock witnessed a 62.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.00%, and is 27.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 13.61% over the month.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $326.08M and $119.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.58% and -78.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.30%).

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.08M, and float is at 98.96M with Short Float at 4.16%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McChrystal Stanley A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McChrystal Stanley A bought 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $2.19 per share for a total of $50370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.