GitLab Inc. (GTLB) – The 10.69% Upside Potential Remains

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is 2.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.24 and a high of $70.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.04% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.66% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -19.08% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.44, the stock is 41.65% and 43.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.64 million and changing 31.19% at the moment leaves the stock 6.24% off its SMA200. GTLB registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.30.

The stock witnessed a 67.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.82%, and is 29.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 2170 employees, a market worth around $7.57B and $424.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.98% and -34.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.50%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.19M, and float is at 90.00M with Short Float at 10.95%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McBride Michael Eugene,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that McBride Michael Eugene sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $36.24 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 7,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $26.98 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.65 million shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Brown Dale R (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 894 shares at an average price of $27.05 for $24183.0. The insider now directly holds 15,884 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).