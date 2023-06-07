HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -15.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.12 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.24% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.16% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.93, the stock is 6.04% and 0.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. DINO registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.06.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.37%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $38.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Distance from 52-week low is 18.36% and -33.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.44M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 5.43%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holding Carol Orme,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $47.59 per share for a total of $190.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.85 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Jennings Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $51.06 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, LEE JAMES H (Director) disposed off 4,180 shares at an average price of $50.64 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 57,101 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 7.12% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -12.28% lower over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is -10.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.