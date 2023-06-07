HIMS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Now

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 43.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $12.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is -6.58% and -10.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 18.96% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 126.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$31.60.

The stock witnessed a -23.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.94%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $616.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.60% and -25.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year.

The shares outstanding are 207.14M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 13.44%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dudum Andrew,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dudum Andrew sold 2,009 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $9.04 per share for a total of $18153.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Baird Melissa (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,966 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $10.78 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Baird Melissa (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,966 shares at an average price of $11.83 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 403,547 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).