Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) a good stock to buy now?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -24.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $9.20, the stock is 5.77% and 1.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -22.50% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -61.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.46.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.37%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $4.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -62.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.10M, and float is at 472.91M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOVER R DAVID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.55 per share for a total of $47750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that HOOVER R DAVID (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $9.46 per share for $47288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.60 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 45,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).