Is Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) a good stock to buy now?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -12.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $20.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $15.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.79, the stock is 3.81% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -15.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.04%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8561 employees, a market worth around $6.99B and $5.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.62% and -23.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.30% this year.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.10M, and float is at 367.07M with Short Float at 3.35%.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLANAGAN MARTIN L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that FLANAGAN MARTIN L sold 232,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $4.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 786,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $18.11 per share for $14.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.42 million shares of the IVZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,367,477 shares at an average price of $18.42 for $43.61 million. The insider now directly holds 46,205,566 shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 2.07% up over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is 1.96% higher over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 2.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.