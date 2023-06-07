Is MetLife Inc. (MET) a good stock to buy now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is -26.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.95 and a high of $77.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $52.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.91% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.40, the stock is 3.61% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -18.91% off its SMA200. MET registered -19.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.87%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $38.90B and $69.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.16 and Fwd P/E is 5.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.09% and -30.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.90% this year.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 775.40M, and float is at 659.31M with Short Float at 1.63%.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS BILL,the company’sEVP, Global Tech. & Ops. SEC filings show that PAPPAS BILL sold 2,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $70.96 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48915.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PAPPAS BILL (EVP, Global Tech. & Ops.) sold a total of 11,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $71.96 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46231.0 shares of the MET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, HUBBARD ROBERT GLENN (Director) disposed off 6 shares at an average price of $72.24 for $433.0. The insider now directly holds 85,213 shares of MetLife Inc. (MET).

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 10.25% up over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is 3.63% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -86.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.