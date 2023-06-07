Is Salesforce Inc. (CRM) a good stock to buy now?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 60.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $225.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $209.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.99%.

Currently trading at $212.85, the stock is 1.85% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 27.27% off its SMA200. CRM registered 15.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.68.

The stock witnessed a 7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.11%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 79390 employees, a market worth around $208.26B and $32.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 560.13 and Fwd P/E is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.47% and -5.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.90% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 980.00M, and float is at 946.54M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 425 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 303 and purchases happening 122 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tallapragada Srinivas,the company’sPres/Chief Engineering Officer. SEC filings show that Tallapragada Srinivas sold 150,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $210.62 per share for a total of $31.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55962.0 shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) sold a total of 3,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $225.00 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $225.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 100,309 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 23.58% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 11.65% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 11.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.