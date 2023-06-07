Is Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) a good stock to buy now?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -28.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.31 and a high of $33.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -48.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.89, the stock is 11.08% and 4.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing 6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -28.00% off its SMA200. VNO registered -55.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.15.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.16%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3146 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.80B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.96% and -55.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -505.10% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.87M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 12.20%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIGHT RUSSELL B JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $11.20 per share for a total of $22400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9673.0 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR (Director) bought a total of 5,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $11.30 per share for $60352.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the VNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $23030.0. The insider now directly holds 7,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -41.07% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -23.23% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is 7.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.