Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) a good stock to buy now?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.90 and a high of $154.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $149.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $169.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.79% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -3.3% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.78, the stock is 0.08% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 4.89% off its SMA200. WMT registered 19.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.10.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.56%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2100000 employees, a market worth around $400.18B and $622.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.10 and Fwd P/E is 21.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.04% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.98%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 299 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 260 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bartlett Daniel J,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Bartlett Daniel J sold 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $147.78 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $150.02 per share for $90012.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 245.26 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $150.02 for $90012.0. The insider now directly holds 245,255,856 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 8.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.