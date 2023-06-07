LNC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Now

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -24.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.50 and a high of $57.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $23.25, the stock is 10.72% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -31.03% off its SMA200. LNC registered -58.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44.

The stock witnessed a 13.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.21%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11316 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $17.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.68% and -59.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -231.30% this year.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.20M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 4.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY GARY C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KELLY GARY C bought 7,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $25.52 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15007.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.79 per share for $46185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20336.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Connelly Deirdre P (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading -19.32% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -19.27% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 15.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.