Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 13.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $57.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.21% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -17.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.05, the stock is 2.76% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. MAS registered -5.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.76%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $11.38B and $8.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.60%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sznewajs John G,the company’sVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sznewajs John G sold 15,007 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $54.00 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) sold a total of 20,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $54.00 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) disposed off 19,632 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 187,784 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 10.97% up over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) is 7.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.