Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -29.67% Change This Year

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -29.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $76.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is -7.87% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.99 million and changing -7.90% at the moment leaves the stock -51.11% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -87.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.23.

The stock witnessed a -6.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.73%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1992 employees, a market worth around $632.19M and $1.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.99% and -90.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (769.90%).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.16M, and float is at 78.14M with Short Float at 40.86%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Gregory M,the company’sPresident, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14473.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Glenn Gregory M (President, R&D) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $7.04 per share for $14088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13473.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Glenn Gregory M (President, R&D) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.48 for $22454.0. The insider now directly holds 11,473 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.34% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -27.88% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 22.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.