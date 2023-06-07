NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.25 and a high of $46.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.57% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.12% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is -0.50% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. NRG registered -27.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.88.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.91%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 6603 employees, a market worth around $7.38B and $31.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 228.25M with Short Float at 8.49%.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBBY PAUL W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89320.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Donohue Elisabeth B (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $31.32 per share for $78300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17724.0 shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Cox Heather (Director) acquired 1,571 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $49204.0. The insider now directly holds 30,846 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -19.26% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -18.43% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -9.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.