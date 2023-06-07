Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.51% Upside

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 32.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.72 and a high of $72.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $59.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.51% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.55% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.01, the stock is 0.16% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 9.27% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 30.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.12.

The stock witnessed a -7.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.69%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.66% and -14.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.17M, and float is at 57.24M with Short Float at 8.65%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLEISHMAN STANLEY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FLEISHMAN STANLEY sold 1,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $64.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57161.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that HENDRICKSON THOMAS (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $58.52 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 610.0 shares of the OLLI stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 19.52% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 8.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.