Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 1.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.77 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is 7.78% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.03 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.12% off its SMA200. PINS registered 26.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$53.80.

The stock witnessed a 17.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.55%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $16.94B and $2.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.41. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.83% and -15.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.14M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.29%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JEFFREY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $23.74 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Gavini Naveen (SVP, Products) sold a total of 11,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $21.29 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.04 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 186,715 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).