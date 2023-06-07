Positives for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) as stock gains in recent trading

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is 65.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -155.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is 37.15% and 34.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.51 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock 36.62% off its SMA200. SOFI registered 9.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.77%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 48.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.51%, and is 26.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $6.98B and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.42% and -10.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 929.27M, and float is at 870.74M with Short Float at 11.91%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noto Anthony,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Noto Anthony bought 108,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $4.67 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.49 million shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Rishel Jeremy (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $5.47 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SOFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Noto Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $5.12 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 6,380,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).