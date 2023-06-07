QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Track to Reach $6.50 in a Year

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is 28.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $13.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -143.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.29, the stock is 15.50% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.95 million and changing 7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.61% off its SMA200. QS registered -38.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.60.

The stock witnessed a 14.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.17%, and is 13.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.66% and -47.40% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -736.70% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 440.08M, and float is at 292.16M with Short Float at 20.63%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III sold 32,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Singh Jagdeep (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 355,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $7.78 per share for $2.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Singh Jagdeep (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 301,406 shares at an average price of $8.37 for $2.52 million. The insider now directly holds 970,877 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).