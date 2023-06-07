Samsara Inc. (IOT) up 125.99% since start of the year

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 125.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -40.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.09, the stock is 39.58% and 42.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.82 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 87.91% off its SMA200. IOT registered 143.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$54.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 55.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.34%, and is 43.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $11.61B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 906.13. Profit margin for the company is -68.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.61% and 2.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.51M, and float is at 151.01M with Short Float at 6.46%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 234 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 126 and purchases happening 108 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eltoukhy Adam,the company’s. SEC filings show that Eltoukhy Adam sold 16,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $25.91 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Eltoukhy Adam () sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $23.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Bicket John () disposed off 90,295 shares at an average price of $19.66 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,097,444 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).