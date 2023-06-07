Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 6.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 3.07% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.41 million and changing 9.97% at the moment leaves the stock -34.07% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -67.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.04.

The stock witnessed a -12.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is 11.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $215.27M and $220.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.54% and -75.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.40%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 417.67M, and float is at 288.18M with Short Float at 13.62%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chessen Kevin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chessen Kevin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $24900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Skillz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Paradise Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 157,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.55 per share for $86539.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.46 million shares of the SKLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Paradise Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,342,656 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 10,299,303 shares of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 37.77% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 3.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.