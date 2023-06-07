Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) up 26.95% since start of the year

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is 26.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.26 and a high of $205.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $181.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.56% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -73.54% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $182.22, the stock is 7.52% and 17.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.26% off its SMA200. SNOW registered 40.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$65.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.92%, and is 14.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 5884 employees, a market worth around $56.70B and $2.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 195.73. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.26% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.96M, and float is at 292.32M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCLAUGHLIN MARK D bought 1,831 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $163.80 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8657.0 shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that McMahon John Dennis (Director) sold a total of 230,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $163.25 per share for $37.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Dageville Benoit (President of Products) disposed off 13,182 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $2.37 million. The insider now directly holds 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).