Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.55% Upside

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 7.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $44.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -1.52% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.38, the stock is 5.22% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.41% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -26.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.47%, and is 13.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $2.47B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -43.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-353.40%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.92M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 16.50%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murthy Mala,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Murthy Mala sold 6,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $24.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44716.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Jensen Claus Torp (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) sold a total of 4,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $24.38 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26190.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, GOREVIC JASON N (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 2,802 shares at an average price of $24.38 for $68316.0. The insider now directly holds 606,246 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -33.87% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -29.54% lower over the same period.