The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.58% Change This Year

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.14 and a high of $39.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.05% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.50, the stock is 3.12% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.54 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.48% off its SMA200. IPG registered 23.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.13%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 58400 employees, a market worth around $14.51B and $10.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.33. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.14% and -2.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 385.80M, and float is at 384.49M with Short Float at 3.89%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DAWN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $33.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26930.0 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Carter-Miller Jocelyn (Director) sold a total of 6,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $35.50 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31789.0 shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE (CEO) disposed off 71,020 shares at an average price of $35.61 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 584,012 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading 46.39% up over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 27.21% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -3.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.