These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 13.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $122.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $112.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $132.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.61% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -3.85% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.23, the stock is -2.31% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.73 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 6.62% off its SMA200. FISV registered 14.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.17.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.58%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $69.80B and $18.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.25% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 626.90M, and float is at 612.81M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $112.10 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hau Robert W. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $119.33 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $121.69 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 195,356 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -24.86% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -22.25% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.