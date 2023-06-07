These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NIKE Inc. (NKE)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -9.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $131.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $105.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99%.

Currently trading at $106.19, the stock is -6.67% and -11.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.89 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. NKE registered -12.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.30.

The stock witnessed a -16.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.20%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $156.93B and $50.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.64 and Fwd P/E is 26.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.15% and -19.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 1.19%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER MARK G,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PARKER MARK G sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $120.86 per share for a total of $13.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold a total of 282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $126.03 per share for $35540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3518.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 110,000 shares at an average price of $119.25 for $13.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,376,961 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -61.88% lower over the past 12 months.