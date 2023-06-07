Things appear to be looking up for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 9.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $54.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.57% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 2.56% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.67, the stock is -3.53% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.63 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 10.14% off its SMA200. BSX registered 26.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.20.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.76%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $72.40B and $13.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.47 and Fwd P/E is 22.89. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.85% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.12%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael,the company’sEVP & Group Pres, Cardiology. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 63,339 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $53.60 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Carruthers Wendy (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 11,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $53.49 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78110.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves (EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr) disposed off 83,401 shares at an average price of $52.49 for $4.38 million. The insider now directly holds 12,269 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -11.97% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -12.44% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 20.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.