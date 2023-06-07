Things appear to be looking up for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 59.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.75 and a high of $67.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $58.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $59.14, the stock is 21.44% and 35.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.46 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 37.78% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 0.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 44.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.88%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has around 7418 employees, a market worth around $51.64B and $5.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.23% and -13.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 856.70M, and float is at 848.19M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nguyen Loi,the company’sEVP, Optical & CC Grp. SEC filings show that Nguyen Loi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $62.24 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Tamer Ford (Director) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $59.58 per share for $5.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Bharathi Sandeep (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $59.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 87,589 shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 106.49% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 40.24% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -17.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.