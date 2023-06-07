Things appear to be looking up for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is -21.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $40.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -31.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is 3.18% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.14 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -36.68% off its SMA200. RIVN registered -51.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.98.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.96%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has around 14122 employees, a market worth around $13.71B and $2.22B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.14% and -64.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 930.00M, and float is at 801.37M with Short Float at 9.71%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Jeff,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Jeff sold 30,798 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that McDonough Claire (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $20.78 per share for $60304.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72902.0 shares of the RIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Baker Jeff (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,331 shares at an average price of $18.98 for $44254.0. The insider now directly holds 87,000 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN).