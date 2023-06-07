Under Armour Inc. (UAA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:UAA Stock Is Going Next

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -23.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is 3.09% and -7.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -14.60% off its SMA200. UAA registered -29.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a -10.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.51%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $5.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.47% and -40.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 762.80% this year.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.18M, and float is at 380.36M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Plank Kevin A,the company’sExec. Chair & Brand Chief. SEC filings show that Plank Kevin A sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.13 per share for a total of $98.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Rocker Tchernavia (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 69,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $9.32 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the UAA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -12.20% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 18.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.