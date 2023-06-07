Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)Stock Declines in After-Hours. Here’s Why?

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) recently revealed plans for a public offering of its common stock, coinciding with a decline in its stock price. Additionally, the company provided updates on the progress of its norovirus vaccine development, which may impact investor sentiment.

Stock Decline and Public Offering Announcement

Vaxart’s stock price experienced a decline, with the after-hours closing price on Tuesday recorded at $1.06, reflecting a significant decrease of 14.52%. The decline follows the company’s announcement of a proposed public offering of its common stock. The offering, subject to market conditions and customary closing requirements, will include all securities sold by Vaxart. The actual size and terms of the offering remain uncertain.

Vaccine Development Progress

In more positive news, Vaxart announced advancements in the development of its norovirus vaccine candidates. The Phase 2 clinical trial of its oral pill bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate has completed dosing for all subjects. Topline data from this trial, focusing on safety and immunogenicity, is anticipated to be reported in mid-2023. The trial aims to determine appropriate dose levels for further Phase 3 development.

Furthermore, Vaxart shared updates on its ongoing Phase 2 challenge study of the G.1.1 monovalent vaccine candidate. All patients in the study have been challenged, and thus far, no vaccine-related serious adverse events have been reported. Topline data from this study, evaluating safety, reduction in acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection, AGE severity reduction, shedding reduction, and immunogenicity, is expected in Q3 2023.

Considerations for Retail Investors

The decline in Vaxart’s stock price coupled with the announcement of the public offering highlights the importance of thorough research and analysis for retail investors considering investing in VXRT. The progress in the development of their norovirus vaccine candidates presents potential opportunities for the company in addressing a significant health issue.

Furthermore, the financial data and performance of the company should be closely monitored, including the progress of the public offering and any updates related to the clinical trials. Consulting with financial advisors is advisable before making investment decisions regarding Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock.