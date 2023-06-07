Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Track to Reach $39.50 in a Year

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -15.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.48 and a high of $43.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.61% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.53, the stock is 1.52% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -11.35% off its SMA200. WBA registered -26.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.33.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.64%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $26.45B and $133.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.60M, and float is at 714.48M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $170.77 per share for a total of $50.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.37 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that BREWER ROSALIND G (CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $33.95 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 15,475,166 shares at an average price of $30.30 for $468.9 million. The insider now directly holds 10,771,926 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -25.70% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 22.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.